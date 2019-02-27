Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Bournemouth lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Arsenal vs Bournemouth clash in the Premier League.

Arsenal team to play Bournemouth

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 ✅ @MesutOzil1088 starts

✅ @Aubameyang7 leads our attack

✅ Sokratis returns to the starting line-up#ARSBOU — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 27, 2019

Mesut Ozil comes back into the Arsenal starting lineup for this evening’s game against Bournemouth.

There is a rare appearance at right-back for Carl Jenkinson, who makes his first Premier League start for the Gunners for 830 days.

There are six changes to to the side that started against Southampton last weekend.

Ozil, Jenkinson, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang come into the starting XI.

They replace Stephan Lichtsteiner, Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette.

Lichtsteiner and Iwobi both limped off during the Saints game, but Iwobi is fit enough for a place on the bench.

Starting XI: Leno, Jenkinson, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Torreira, Guendouzi, Kolasinac, Mkhitarayan, Ozil, Torreira, Aubameyang

Bournemouth team to play Arsenal

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Here it is – our confirmed team for tonight's @premierleague game against @Arsenal at Emirates Stadium! 🔘 Mousset starts

🔘 Surman in for suspended Lerma

🔘 Solanke misses out Live blog: https://t.co/TfjWYfVhoK#ARSBOU pic.twitter.com/ENXWG8aOMB — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) February 27, 2019

Bournemouth make two changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

Mousset and Andrew Surman come into the starting lineup.

They replace Dominic Solanke and the suspended Jefferson Lerma.

Starting XI: Boruc, Clyne, Mepham, Ake, Smith, Ibe, Surman, Gosling, Fraser, King, Mousset