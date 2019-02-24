Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Southampton lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Arsenal vs Southampton game in the Premier League.

Arsenal team to play Southampton

✅ One hour until #ARSSOU So here's how we're lining up this afternoon 👇 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 24, 2019

Arsenal make six changes to the side that beat BATE Borisov on Thursday night.

Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Sead Kolasinac, Lucas Torreira, Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette come into Unai Emery’s starting lineup.

They replace Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Matteo Guendouzi, Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Starting XI: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Iwobi, Lacazette

Southampton team to play Arsenal

Southampton make three changes to the side defeated by Cardiff City last time out.

Angus Gunn replaces Alex McCarthy in goal.

Matt Targett and Stuart Armstrong also come into the starting XI.

They replace Ryan Bertrand and Shane Long.

Starting XI: Gunn, Valery, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Stephens, Targett, Hojbjerg, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond