Confirmed Team News: BATE Borisov vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s BATE vs Arsenal game in the Europa League

BATE Borisov team to play Arsenal

BATE’s 37-year old former Arsenal player Aleksandr Hleb starts against his old club.

Starting XI: Scherbitsky, Rios, Volkov, Filipenko, Filipovic, Baga, Dragun, Hleb, Milic, Stasevich, Skavysh

Arsenal team to play BATE Borisov

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🔘 Cech starts in goal

🔘 Xhaka back from injury

🔘 Lacazette leads the line#UEL — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 14, 2019

Granit Xhaka returns from injury to start in midfielder against in Belarus this evening.

Coach Unai Emery names a strong side and makes only two changes to the side that started at Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Xhake comes in for Lucas Torreira, who is on the bench.

Emery also rotates his goalkeepers, with Petr Cech replacing Bernd Leno.

January signing Denis Suarez, young striker Eddie Nketiah and fit-again Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Cech, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette