Confirmed Team News: Burnley vs Spurs lineups – Kane starts

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s lunchtime kick-off in the Premier league between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley team to play Spurs

Burnley haven’t played since February 9 and name an unchanged side to the one that beat Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.

January signing Peter Crouch is on the bench against one of his former clubs.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady, who both missed the Brighton game through injury, are also among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Heaton, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Barnes, Wood

Spurs team to play Burnley

Harry Kane comes straight into the Tottenham team after recovering more quickly than expected from his ankle injury.

The England striker was due to be out of action until March, but is deemed fit enough to start today after six weeks out following his return to full training earlier this week.

Kane’s inclusion is one of two changes to the side that beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last time out.

Danny Rose has recovered from illness and starts at left wing-back.

They replace Lucas Moura and Davinson Sanchez.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane