Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Chelsea vs Manchester United clash in the FA Cup fifth round.

Chelsea team to play Man Utd

Team news is in at the Bridge! 👊 Here's how the Blues line up… #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/rj2qmAuOfi — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 18, 2019

Chelsea make five changes to the side that beat Malmo in the Europa League last week.

Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, N’Golo Kante, Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard return.

They replace Andreas Christensen, Emerson Palmieri, Ross Barkley, Olivier Giroud and Willian.

Starting XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Pedro, Higuain, Hazard

Man Utd team to play Chelsea

The news you've been waiting for — tonight's #MUFC team to face Chelsea in the #EmiratesFACup! 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 18, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes four changes to the side that suffered the first defeat of his tenure against Paris Saint-Germain last time out.

Sergio Romero, Chris Smalling, Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku come into the side. Smalling is making a first appearance for two months.

They replace David De Gea, Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial. Lingard and Martial both sustained muscle injuries against PSG.

Starting XI: Romero; Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Mata, Lukaku, Rashford