Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Spurs lineups – Kepa dropped

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Chelsea vs Spurs clash in the Premier League.

Chelsea team to play Spurs

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been dropped following his Carabao Cup final substitution fiasco.

Willy Caballero, who was supposed to replace him in the closing stages of extra-time at Wembley, comes into the team, with Kepa on the bench.

That is one of four changes made by under-fire coach Maurizio Sarri.

Marcos Alonso, Matteo Kovacic and Gonzalo Higuain also return.

They replace Emerson Palmieri, Ross Barkley and Willian.

Starting XI: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, David Luiz, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pedro, Hazard, Higuain.

Spurs team to play Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur make four changes to the side beaten at Burnley last weekend.

Kieran Trippier, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies and Erik Lamela all come into Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

They replace Serge Aurier, Juan Foyth, Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose.

Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Son, Kane.