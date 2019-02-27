Confirmed Team News: Crystal Palace vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Crystal Palace vs Man Utd clash in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace team to play Man Utd

Crystal Palace make one change to the side that thrashed Leicester City in their last game.

Martin Kelly comes into the team in place of Mamadou Sakho.

Starting XI: Guaita, Kelly, Ward, Tomkins, van Aanholt, Townsend, Milivojevic, McArthur, Schlupp, Zaha, Batshuayi

Man Utd team to play Crystal Palace

Injury-hit Manchester United make three changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Liverpool last time out.

Right-back Diogo Dalot, midfielder Fred and forward Alexis Sanchez come into the starting lineup.

Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford all drop out, though Rashford is deemed fit enough for a place on the bench.

Captain Ashley Young looks set to operate in a more advanced role than his recent right-back position.

Youngsters James Garner and Tahith Chong are among the substitutes.

Starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Young, Sanchez, Lukaku