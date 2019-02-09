Confirmed Team News: Fulham vs Man Utd lineups

Fulham team to play Fulham

Fulham make two changes to the side defeated at Crystal Palace last week.

Luciano Vietto and fit-again Andre Schurrle replace Tom Cairney and the injured Cyrus Christie.

Starting XI: Rico, Odoi, Le Marchand, Ream, Bryan, Seri, Chambers, Schurrle, Babel, Vietto, Mitrovic

Man Utd team to play Fulham

Chris Smalling returns from injury to start his first game since early December.

Anthony Martial starts, having made his own comeback from injury from the benh against Leicester City last time out.

As we envisaged yesterday, Diogo Dalot starts so that Ashley Young can rest ahead of this Champions League last-16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Premier League player of the month Marcus Rashford is alongside Young on the bench.

There are six changes to the side that started at the King Power Stadium last weekend.

Dalot, Smalling, Phil Jones, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial come into the side.

They replace Young, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez and Rashford.

Starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Jones, Smalling, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lukaku, Martial