Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Bayern Munich lineups – Firmino starts, no Lovren

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg between Liverpool and Bayern Munich at Anfield.

Liverpool team to play Bayern Munich

As expected, Fabinho is deployed as an emergency centre-back for Liverpool with Dejan Lovren having failed to recover from his hamstring injury.

But Roberto Firmino has shaken off the illness that forced him to miss training yesterday and Trent Alexander-Arnold returns from his injury layoff.

There are two changes to the side that started against Bournemouth last time out. Alexander-Arnold and captain Jordan Henderson comes into the team.

They replace James Milner and the suspended Virgil van Dijk.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita, Mane, Firmino, Salah

Bayern Munich team to play Liverpool

Former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry starts against Liverpol this evening.

Kingsley Coman has shaken off the knock he sustained against Augsburg last Friday night and starts this match.

Starting XI: Neuer, Sule, Hummels, Thiago, Martinez, Lewandowski, James, Gnabry, Alaba, Coman, Kimmich