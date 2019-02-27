Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Watford lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Liverpool vs Watford clash in the Premier League.

Liverpool team to play Watford

Liverpool make two changes to the side that was held at Manchester United last weekend.

Roberto Firmino is not risked after sustaining an ankle injury at Old Trafford, while captain Jordan Henderson also drops out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi come into the starting lineup.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Origi

Watford team to play Liverpool

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 An unchanged XI! 🙅‍♂️ Kabasele replaces Britos (ill) on the bench.#LIVWAT pic.twitter.com/HhbzCMSWxO — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) February 27, 2019

Watford name an unchanged side from the one that thrashed Cardiff City last Friday night.

Christian Kabasele replaces Miguel Britos (illness) among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Foster, Janmaat, Mariappa, Cathcart, Masina, Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes, Pereyra, Deulofeu, Deeney