Confirmed Team News: Malmo vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Europa League last-32 clash between Malmo and Chelsea.

Malmo team to play Chelsea

Starting XI: Dahlin, Vindheim, Nielsen, Bengtsson, Safari, Traustason, Christiansen, Bachirou, Rieks, Rosenberg & Antonsson

Chelsea team to play Malmo

Here is your Chelsea team to face Malmo! 💪#MALCHE pic.twitter.com/Mve4MhVHR4 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 14, 2019

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri makes five changes to the side humiliated at Manchester City last weekend.

Andreas Christensen, Emerson Palmieri, Matteo Kovacic, Willian and Olivier Giroud come into the side to face Malmo this evening.

They replace Antonio Rudiger, the injured Marcos Alonso, N’Golo Kante, Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard.

Rudiger, Kante, Hazard and Higuain are all among the substitutes. They are joined by youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has shaken off the fever that he had been suffering with of late.

Starting XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Christensen, Emerson, Barkley, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Giroud, Pedro