Confirmed Team News: Man City vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s game between Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Man City team to play Arsenal

Your City line-up for today! 💙 CITY XI | Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero SUBS | Muric, Danilo, Stones, Delph, Sané, Mahrez, Jesus

Manchester City make three changes to the side shocked by Newcastle United in midweek.

Nicolas Otamendi, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva come into Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup.

They replace John Stones, Danilo and Leroy Sane.

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero

Arsenal team to play Man City

📋 Here it is – our team for #MCIARS! 🔴

New signing Denis Suarez starts on the bench against his former club.

Coach Unai Emery makes two changes to the side that beat Cardiff City in midweek.

Captain Laurent Koscielny and Alex Iwobi come into the team.

Mohamed Elneny and Mesut Ozil drops out.

Starting XI: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Kolasinac, Koscienly, Mustafi, Monreal, Torreira, Guendouzi, Iwobi, Aubameyang, Lacazette