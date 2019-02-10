Confirmed Team News: Man City vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Manchester City vs Chelsea clash in the Premier League.

Man City team to play Chelsea

Manchester City are seeking the win that will see them return to the top of the Premier League table on goal difference.

Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the side that beat Everton in midweek. Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling return to the starting XI, while left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko also comes in.

Nicolas Otamendi, Leroy Sane and David Silva drop out.

Benjamin Mendy (knee), Vincent Kompany (muscular) and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (achilles) are all ruled out.

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero

Chelsea team to play Man City

The team news is in! 📝 Here's how we line up this afternoon… 👇#MCICHE pic.twitter.com/Lihxd4hSIQ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 10, 2019

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri makes two changes to the side that thrashed Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Antonio Rudiger has shaken off his knee injury and returns in place of Andreas Christensen, while Pedro Rodriguez replaces Willian.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (fever) and Gary Cahill (back) are not involved.

Starting XI: Kepa, Alonso, Luiz, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Pedro, Hazard, Higuain