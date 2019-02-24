Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Liverpool lineups – McTominay starts

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Man Utd team to play Liverpool

🚨 #MUFC TEAM NEWS 🚨 Two changes from our victory over Chelsea… — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 24, 2019

Midfielder Scott McTominay is a surprise starter for Manchester United against Liverpool this afternoon.

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes two changes to the side that knocked Chelsea out of the FA Cup last Monday.

McTominay and goalkeeper David De Gea come into the starting XI.

They replace Nemanja Matic and Sergio Romero.

Jesse Lingard is among the substitutes after shaking off his injury, but there is no place in the squad for Anthony Martial.

Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Herrera, McTominay, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Lukaku

Liverpool team to play Man Utd

Liverpool make one change to the side that played out a 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich in midweek.

James Milner comes in at right-back in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who drops to the bench.

Dejan Lovren (hamstring) is still out.

Starting XI: Alisson, Milner, van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Salah