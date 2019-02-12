Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs PSG lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of tonight’s Champions League last-16 first leg between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Man Utd team to play PSG

Here's how the Reds line up… Follow the match in the #MUFC Official App: https://t.co/5Ab1IkVQX3 pic.twitter.com/BcF6uMxvMI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 12, 2019

After making six changes for last weekend’s win at Fulham, Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reverts to his strongest XI to face PSG.

There is just one change to the side that started against Leicester City in the previous game, with Anthony Martial preferred to Alexis Sanchez.

David De Gea, Luke Shaw, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Martial all keep their places from Craven Cottage.

Ashley Young and Marcus Rashford, who were rested against the Cottagers, both return, while Victor Lindelof has shaken off a slight injury to start.

Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Rashford

PSG team to play Man Utd

Paris Saint-Germain are without regular starters Neymar (metatarsal), Edinson Cavani (hip) and Thomas Meunier (concussion).

There are six changes to the side that beat Bordeaux last weekend.

Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe come into Thomas Tuchel’s team.

They replace Meunier, Cavani, Stanley N’Soki, Christopher Nkunku, Moussa Diaby and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Starting XI: Buffon, Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Verratti, Bernat, Draxler, Di María, Mbappé