Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Borussia Dortmund lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Spurs team to play Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham are still without key players Harry Kane (ankle) and Dele Alli (hamstring).

Manager Mauricio Pochettino makes four changes to the side that beat Leicester City last weekend.

Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Juan Foyth and Lucas Moura comes into the team.

They replace Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Oliver Skipp and Fernando Llorente, who are all among the substitutes.

In Kane’s absence, Heung-min Son is preferred to lead the attack rather than Llorente.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Foyth, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Son

Borussia Dortmund team to play Spurs

London-born Jadon Sancho starts for Dortmund at Wembley this evening.

The former Manchester City starlet is named in the German side’s starting XI.

He is joined by Christian Pulisic, who has agreed a summer transfer to Chelsea.

Starting XI: Burki, Hakimi, Zagadou, Toprak, Diallo, Witsel, Dahoud, Delaney, Sancho, Gotze, Pulisic