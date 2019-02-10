Confirmed Team News: Tottenham vs Leicester City lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Premier League game between Tottenham and Leicester City at Wembley.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham hand a start to young midfielder Oliver Skipp against Leicester this afternoon.

There are three changes to the side that beat Newcastle United last weekend.

Skipp, left-back Danny Rose and striker Fernando Llorente all come into the starting line-up.

Toby Alderweireld and Lucas Moura drop to the bench, while Erik Lamela is not in the matchday squad.

Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Sissoko, Winks, Skipp, Eriksen, Son, Llorente

Leicester team news

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Here's how City will line up for #TotLei 📋 pic.twitter.com/plWvYe8Cmf — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 10, 2019

Belgian youngster Youri Tielemans makes his Leicester City debut.

The 21-year-old replaces Wilfred Ndidi in midfield.

Manager Claude Puel’s only other change sees Jamie Vardy dropped in favour of Rachid Ghezzal

Starting XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Mendy, Tielemans, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Ghezzal