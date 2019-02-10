Confirmed Team News: Tottenham vs Leicester City lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Premier League game between Tottenham and Leicester City at Wembley.
Tottenham team news
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Skipp, Eriksen, Son, Llorente.
Tottenham hand a start to young midfielder Oliver Skipp against Leicester this afternoon.
There are three changes to the side that beat Newcastle United last weekend.
Skipp, left-back Danny Rose and striker Fernando Llorente all come into the starting line-up.
Toby Alderweireld and Lucas Moura drop to the bench, while Erik Lamela is not in the matchday squad.
Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Sissoko, Winks, Skipp, Eriksen, Son, Llorente
Leicester team news
TEAM NEWS
Here's how City will line up for #TotLei
Belgian youngster Youri Tielemans makes his Leicester City debut.
The 21-year-old replaces Wilfred Ndidi in midfield.
Manager Claude Puel’s only other change sees Jamie Vardy dropped in favour of Rachid Ghezzal
Starting XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Mendy, Tielemans, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Ghezzal