Confirmed Team News: West Ham vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s West Ham vs Liverpool game.

West Ham team to play Liverpool

3️⃣ changes for tonight's match against Liverpool ⚒

West Ham make three changes to the side beaten comfortably by Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

Aaron Cresswell and Ryan Fredericks replace Arthur Masuaku in the full-back positions, while Javier Hernandez comes in for Marko Arnautovic.

Despite reports that the Austrian had shaken off his injury in time for this game, he is not named in the squad.

Starting XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Rice, Noble, Anderson, Snodgrass, Hernandez, Antonio

Liverpool team to play West Ham

📋 Tonight's team to face @WestHamUtd… Jordan Henderson and Dejan Lovren are out with slight muscle issues. Gini Wijnaldum is out with a sore knee.

Liverpool are without captain Jordan Henderson and defender Dejan Lovren (both muscle injuries) and Georginio Wijnaldum (knee).

Vice-captain James Milner returns from suspension as a makeshift right-back in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Joe Gomez (leg fracture).

There are three changes to the side held by Leicester City in midweek.

Milner, Adam Lallana and Fabinho come into the side in place of Henderson, Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Starting XI: Alisson, Milner, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Lallana, Keita, Fabinho, Salah, Mane, Firmino