Crystal Palace troll Newcastle Jets over lookalike kits

Crystal Palace’s Twitter account has taken aim at Australian side Newcastle Jets after they unveiled a set of kits remarkably similar to those worn at Selhurst Park.

Just like Palace, the Jets have a red and blue striped home shirt and a white away shirt featuring a red and blue sash.

The Eagles’ lodge a tongue-in-cheek enquiry to find out what the A-League team’s third kit looks like. For the record, it’s black whereas Palace’s is yellow this season.

What does your third kit look like? https://t.co/KXVCPvde2d — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 11, 2019

The Jets took the jibe in good spirits.