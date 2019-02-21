Danny Rose doubtful for Burnley game

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose is a doubt for this weekend’s Premier League game against Burnley.

The north Londoners travel to Turf Moor for the Saturday lunchtime game.

England international Rose, aged 28, is still being assessed to determine whether he is well enough to be involved against the Clarets.

Spurs were last in action when they beat Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in the Champions League last-16 first leg at Wembley on February 13. Rose was on the bench that night, with Jan Vertonghen deployed as a left wing-back to great success.

He had missed training in the build-up to the game due to a shin injury, and was not deemed fit to start against the Bundesliga side.

Ben Davies was injured for the Dortmund game and has only just returned to full training, so manager Mauricio Pochettino will have a decision to make about who should play on the left side of his defence.