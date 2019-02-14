Davinson Sanchez gets his Harrys in a muddle

Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez has confused his Harrys in the excitement of last night’s Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

In the wake of the 3-0 victory in the Champions League last-16 first leg, the Colombia international posed for a dressing room photo with team-mates Juan Foyth, Paulo Gazzaniga and Harry Winks.

But when it came to tagging the photo, Sanchez seemed to think he was with Harry Kane.

He’s one of your own BUT he’s not *that* one of your own.