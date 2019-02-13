Defiant Marcus Rashford calls for Man Utd to keep their chins up

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says his side are down but not out after last night’s Champions League last-16 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils lost 0-2 at Old Trafford yesterday evening – no side has ever recovered from a first leg home defeat of that margin to progress from a Champions League knockout tie.

But Rashford was striking a defiant tone when he posted on social media this afternoon and called on others to keep their chins up.

He wrote: “Down but not out, chins up!”