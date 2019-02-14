Dejan Lovren a major doubt for Bayern Munich clash

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is a major doubt for next week’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he is planning for the game on the assumption that he will not have the Croatia international available to face the Bavarian giants.

Lovren is currently recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained last month.

Klopp would not completely rule the 29-year-old out of the Bayern game, but he clearly thinks it is unlikely the former Southampton man will be fit in time.

Lovren did not travel to Marbella with the rest of the squad for their warm weather training camp. He has stayed at Melwood to focus on his recovery.

Klopp indicated a final decision on Lovren’s availability would be made on Monday, the day before the Reds host Bayern at Anfield.

If, as expected, Lovren doesn’t make it, Cameroon international Joel Matip is likely to partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Klopp’s defence.

He told Liverpool’s website: “I don’t want to rule it out but I cannot really plan with it.

“He is not here for good reasons, because he cannot be part of training. We are back on Friday. Then from Saturday on, Dejan is back at Melwood and we will see.

“But, of course, we have to prepare it differently. If Dejan gives a sign on Monday – ‘I feel brilliant’ – then we’d have to think anew.

“But in the moment we prepare the game and in this preparation Dejan is not involved. We have to find other solutions.”