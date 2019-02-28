Diogo Dalot jokes that he’s Scott McTominay’s bodyguard

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot reckons he has a sideline as Scott McTominay’s bodyguard.

The Portuguese starlet found himself in the line of fire for McTominay during last night’s win over Crystal Palace.

Scotland international tangled with Eagles star and for United winger Wilfried Zaha in the second-half at Selhurst Park.

Zaha and a group of team-mates attempted to round on McTominay… but they needed to get through Dalot to get their.

The full-back joked: “@mctominay10 don’t worry, I’ll be here right behind you to hold them up.”

He went on to brand himself “#BodyGuardDD”.