Edinson Cavani doubtful for Man Utd clash

Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani is an injury doubt for this week’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Manchester United.

The Uruguayan forward injured a tendon in his hip during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Bordeaux. Cavani’s penalty was the only goal of the game.

But the 31-year-old is now a major doubt for Tuesday’s game, with PSG coach Thomas Tuchel acknowledging that he is highly unlikely to have Cavani available to face United at Old Trafford on the basis of initial scans.

Tuchel told French TV Telefoot this morning: “There are still examinations today at our training centre, the club will speak a little later, but in my opinion the news is not going to be very good. It will be very difficult for him to play.

“There is a very small hope. We always hope but the first exams are not good.”

PSG are already without Brazil international Neymar for both legs of the United tie. The former Barcelona man is sidelined with a metatarsal injury.

That means that France forward Kylian Mbappe is likely to be the only member of PSG’s first-choice attacking trio who will be fit to face United.

Tuchel is also without right-back Thomas Meunier, who sustained a concussion during the Bordeaux game.