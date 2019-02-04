Fans of every other team thank West Ham for holding Liverpool

West Ham United have been taking accolades and thanks for football fans across the country after holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium tonight.

The Reds could have reopened a five-point gap at the top of the Premier League table with victory over the Hammers this evening, but instead their lead over Manchester City is three points.

Soon after the final whistle, West Ham’s Twitter account was swarmed by well wishers supporting City, Manchester United and various other teams.

Cheers lads

Love from England x — Adam Gurnhill (@agurnhill21) February 4, 2019

You made the world proud today!!! Bless you — Trilljimm (@Trilljimm) February 4, 2019

done the country proud lads — Matt (@mattnewton111) February 4, 2019

From a @ManCity fan, thank you — Josh Kelly. (@JK3LL) February 4, 2019

Thank you hammers — Warren Dale-Mchugh (@Warren_MUFC) February 4, 2019

The rest of the league thanks you lads💙 — Ollie Britton (@Ollie_Britton) February 4, 2019

Every other team but Liverpool 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/RObtfqZaoT — Harrison 🔶 (@DiogoJxta18) February 4, 2019