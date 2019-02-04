Skip to main content

Fans of every other team thank West Ham for holding Liverpool

West Ham United have been taking accolades and thanks for football fans across the country after holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium tonight.

The Reds could have reopened a five-point gap at the top of the Premier League table with victory over the Hammers this evening, but instead their lead over Manchester City is three points.

Soon after the final whistle, West Ham’s Twitter account was swarmed by well wishers supporting City, Manchester United and various other teams.