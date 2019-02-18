Former Man Utd winger Nani joins Orlando City

Orlando City have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United winger Nani.

The Portugal international, aged 32, has joined the Major League Soccer side on a three-year contract as one of their designated players.

He arrives on a free transfer from Sporting Lisbon.

Nani started his career at Sporting, before joining United for €25.5m in 2007.

He won the Champions League and four Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, clocking up 230 appearances and 40 goals in all competitions.

After being loaned out to Sporting for the 2014/15 campaign, he was offloaded by Louis van Gaal to Fenerbahce for the 2015/16 season. He has since played for Valencia, on loan at Lazio and since last summer was back in his homeland at Sporting.

Although his recent form had been an improvement on his disappointing spell in Italy, he has been allowed to leave Estádio José Alvalade ahead of the new MLS season.

Nani has not played for Portugal since 2017, but was part of the squad that won Euro 2014.