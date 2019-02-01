Fulham sign Lazar Markovic from Liverpool

Fulham completed the signing of Liverpool flop Lazar Markovic ahead of last night’s transfer deadline.

The former Benfica attacking midfielder has joined the Cottagers on a permanent deal after the Premier League leaders sanctioned a free transfer.

Markovic, aged 24, moved to Anfield in a £20m deal in July 2014. He made 34 appearances and scored three goals in his debut season on Merseyside, but has not featured at all for the Reds since.

The Serbia international has spent time on loan at Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon, Hull City and Anderlecht. He is yet to play a competitive game this season and Liverpool were presumably happy to shift him off the wage bill and accept a huge loss on his transfer fee.

Markovic has signed a short-term deal that keeps him at Craven Cottage until the edge of the season.

A statement on Fulham’s website indicated that he had been signed on the basis of a recommendation from his compatriot Aleksandar Mitrovic.