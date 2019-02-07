Fulham vs Man Utd team news

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has an almost fully fit squad to choose from for this weekend’s Premier League game against Fulham.

The only likely absentee is defender Marcos Rojo. The Argentina international has been back in his homeland recovering from his injury, but has returned to training. The trip to Craven Cottage will come too soon for him.

Anthony Martial returned from injury as a substitute against Leicester City last time out and is available for selection.

One player who could get an opportunity against his former club is Chris Smalling. The centre-back has not played since the reverse fixture against the Cottagers at Old Trafford in December, but is now back to full fitness.

Solskjaer might be tempted to field a slightly weakened side in the Saturday lunchtime game with the Champions League last-16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain looming next week.

With the FA Cup fifth round tie against Chelsea and a league game against Liverpool to follow, it would be no surprise to see the Norwegian boss rest two or three of his key players in this game.

Fulham could give debuts to deadline day signings Lazar Markovic and Havard Nordtveit this weekend. They were not selected for last week’s 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Andre Schurrle could return after missing the trip to Selhurst Park through injury. Full-back Cyrus Christie (knock) is a doubt, while long-term absentees Marcus Bettinelli, Alfie Mawson and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are out.

Defender Tim Fosu-Mensah is ineligible to play against his parent club.