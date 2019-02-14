GIF: Vertonghen’s Super Jan celebration vs Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen lived up to his nickname with a Superman goal celebration after scoring against Borussia Dortmund.
The Belgium international, known as Super Jan by the Spurs faithful, scored the crucial second goal in a 3-0 win for his side at Wembley in last night’s Champions League last-16 first leg.
Vertonghen celebrated by pretending to tear open his Spurs shirt as if to reveal his lycra costume.
He posted a GIF of his celebration to Twitter.
What a night! #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/CAMFYGNF1g
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) February 13, 2019
Previous examples of the celebration have been expertly doctored, and no doubt this one will be very soon.
Tell me this man hasn’t been MOTM !! GET IN!!!! SUPER JAN pic.twitter.com/0r1Ae86TwV
— Samuel Leon Powell (@sammylpowell) February 13, 2019