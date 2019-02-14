GIF: Vertonghen’s Super Jan celebration vs Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen lived up to his nickname with a Superman goal celebration after scoring against Borussia Dortmund.

The Belgium international, known as Super Jan by the Spurs faithful, scored the crucial second goal in a 3-0 win for his side at Wembley in last night’s Champions League last-16 first leg.

Vertonghen celebrated by pretending to tear open his Spurs shirt as if to reveal his lycra costume.

He posted a GIF of his celebration to Twitter.

Previous examples of the celebration have been expertly doctored, and no doubt this one will be very soon.