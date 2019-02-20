Harry Kane expected to be fit to face Burnley this weekend

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is set be involved in this weekend’s Premier League game against Burnley after returning to training ahead of schedule.

The England international, aged 25, has been sidelined since sustaining ankle ligament damage in the closing stages of the defeat to Manchester United in January.

He was expected to be out of action until March due to the injury, but returned to full training ahead of schedule yesterday.

Kane could now make Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for this weekend’s trip to Turf Moor, though it is unlikely manager Mauricio Pochettino would risk him from the start.

Spurs have won all four Premier League games and beat Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in the Champions League last-16 first leg in Kane’s absence.

But they also lost their Carabao Cup semi-final to Chelsea and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Crystal Palace.

Fernando Llorente or Heung-min Son have been leading the line in recent weeks.