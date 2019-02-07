Harry Kane relives his two goals vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has been reliving his derby double against Arsenal.

It is four years to the day since Kane scored twice to secure north London bragging rights in a 2-1 win at White Hart Lane.

Spurs marked the anniversary by sharing video footage of Kane’s brace against the Gunners.

Kane responded to the video, writing: “I remember it well 😀.”

The England striker is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and is not expected to return until March, which makes him a major doubt for the derby game on March 2.