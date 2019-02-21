Harry Kane wants to start against Burnley, confirms Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane wants to start against Burnley tomorrow, manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

The England international resumed training earlier this week having recovered more quickly than expected from the ankle injury that was originally due to keep him sidelined until March.

While Kane is keen to go straight back into the team at Turf Moor, Pochettino indicated that he and his coaching staff will make a decision after training on Friday as to whether that is the best course of action.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference this lunchtime, the Spurs boss said: “He’s very good. I think we need to assess him. One training session more and then decide. But I think he’s doing well.

“Maybe he’s going to be available to be part of the squad. We all know that Harry is an animal and wants to be ready as soon as possible.

“The injury that he suffered, you can’t push and push. But of course we are so happy that in the last 10 days with the training he can be available again.”

On the possibility of Kane starting the game, he added: “It is still not decided, for him he wants to play from the beginning.

“I like when the player thinks like this, that they can play every single game and always feel fit to play. But it is our responsibility to always manage them in the best way. That doesn’t mean he isn’t going to start to game, maybe he starts or maybe not.

“We need to have another conversation with the coaching staff and then make the decision.”

Kane, aged 25, has been out of action since suffering the injury in the closing stages of the 0-1 defeat to Manchester United at Wembley on January 13.

Spurs have won all four Premier League games and beat Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in the Champions League since then.

But they have also lost a Carabao Cup semi-final to Chelsea and been knocked out of the FA Cup by Crystal Palace.