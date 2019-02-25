Injured Man Utd man vows to be back soon

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard said he will be back soon from the injury he sustained against Liverpool yesterday.

The England international, aged 26, was pressed back into action earlier than expected from the muscle injury he sustained against Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford.

Lingard was named on the bench for yesterday’s game, but entered the fray in the first half after Ander Herrera and Juan Mata suffered hamstring injuries.

But the substitute then sustained a hamstring injury of his own.

Writing on Twitter this evening, Lingard indicated he is now in “repair and recover” mode.