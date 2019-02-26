Injury-hit Man Utd’s probably 18-man squad to face Crystal Palace

Manchester United go into tomorrow evening’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace suffering a raft of injuries.

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that he expects to be without up to nine first-team players for the trip to Selhurst Park. So, based on what we know about Solskjaer’s selection issues and what he revealed in his press conference this morning, what will United’s matchday squad look like.

Goalkeepers

David de Gea, Sergio Romero.

There are no issues between the sticks and United have their top two keepers available.

Defenders

Ashley Young, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo.

The defence isn’t looking too bad either. Phil Jones is suffering with illness and backup full-backs Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are still out, but Marcos Rojo is fit again.

Midfielders

Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, James Garner, Fred, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong

Midfielder is where Solskjaer has real issues. He confirmed in his press conference that youngsters James Garner, Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong will all be involved.

Injuries to Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard have depleted his ranks.

Forwards

Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford/Joshua Bohui

United are also short in attack. Sanchez and Lukaku are very strong backup options, but both are set to start at Selhurst Park.

Solskjaer says Rashford is a doubt with the ankle injury he was forced to play on with against Liverpool. If he doesn’t make it, Solskjaer will presumably dip into the youth ranks for a forward to name on the bench. With Mason Greenwood injured, perhaps Joshua Bohui will get the nod.