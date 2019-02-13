Injury update on Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given updates on the injuries sustained by Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial during last night’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Attacking midfielder Lingard was forced off on the stroke of half-time with what appeared to be a calf injury. He had pulled up after starting a United counter-attack moments earlier.

Forward Martial was substituted at half-time. He had received treatment in the first half for what appeared to be a groin issue.

Solskjaer confirmed that both players had suffered muscle injuries and said it would be a couple of days before the severity of the injuries is known.

He told BT Sport: “Let’s hope they’re not too serious. They’re muscle injuries, so we’ll just have to wait a couple of days.

In his post-match press conference, Solskjaer suggested his side had lacked movement after losing Lingard and Martial.

Although United had Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata in reserve to replace the injured duo, both Lingard and Martial have been key performers for Solskjaer since he replaced Jose Mourinho in December.