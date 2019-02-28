James Garner reacts to making his Man Utd debut

Manchester United youngster James Garner has taken to social media to give his thoughts on making his debut for the club.

The 17-year-old midfielder came off the bench during last night’s 1-3 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Proud moment for me and my family making my @ManUtd debut. Dream come true.”

Garner replaced Brazil international Fred in the closing stages of the game.

United’s caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had compared him to club legend and current first-team coach Michael Carrick in the build-up to yesterday’s match.