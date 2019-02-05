James Milner indicates Liverpool are pleased with their West Ham draw
Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has suggested that he and his team-mates were satisfied with last night’s 1-1 draw at West Ham United.
The veteran midfielder – who operated as a makeshift right-back at the London Stadium – see yesterday’s game as a point gained rather than two points lost.
It is not clear whether Milner thinks a draw is a decent result from a trip to the Hammers or if he is alluding to the assistant referee’s mistake for Sadio Mane’s goal, without which the Reds might have left empty-handed.
A point gained. Thanks to the travelling support – let’s push on together 💪🏻🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/NiTclhIT5V
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) February 4, 2019