James Milner indicates Liverpool are pleased with their West Ham draw

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has suggested that he and his team-mates were satisfied with last night’s 1-1 draw at West Ham United.

The veteran midfielder – who operated as a makeshift right-back at the London Stadium – see yesterday’s game as a point gained rather than two points lost.

It is not clear whether Milner thinks a draw is a decent result from a trip to the Hammers or if he is alluding to the assistant referee’s mistake for Sadio Mane’s goal, without which the Reds might have left empty-handed.