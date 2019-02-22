Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial could face Liverpool

Manchester United pair Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial could both return for this weekend’s big game against Liverpool, caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed.

The duo both limped off with muscle injuries sustained in the first-half of the Champions League last-16 first leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford a week-and-a-half ago.

In the coming days, Solskjaer said the pair would be sidelined for two or three weeks.

But speaking ahead of Sunday’s big match, the Norwegian boss has indicated that Lingard and Martial are in contention to make his squad.

He initially sounded more confident about Martial being available than Lingard, but later rowed back to say that he hopes to have both players fit.

Solskjaer told United’s in-house media team: “I hope and think Anthony will be ready and I hope Jesse will be ready because it’s two different injuries.

“So maybe more hope than think, with Anthony as well, but he’s got a chance. Anyway, we still hope Jesse could be ready. Let’s see. We’ve still got a couple of days’ training left and they need to be part of it.”

Both players missed Monday night’s FA Cup fifth round win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Martial appeared to sustain a groin injury against PSG, while Lingard pulled up with a calf problem.