Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial will miss Chelsea and Liverpool games

Manchester United pair Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial have both been ruled out for up to three weeks.

Both players were substituted after picking up muscle injuries during the midweek Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now confirmed that the pair will be sidelined for the upcoming fixtures.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the FA Cup fifth round clash with Chelsea, he revealed that he expected the pair to be out for “two to three weeks”.

That means Lingard and Martial will miss Monday night’s trip to Stamford Bridge and the following weekend’s Premier League encounter with fierce rivals Liverpool. Both players will also be doubtful for the return game against PSG at Parc des Princes.

Both players were injured in the first-half of Tuesday night’s first leg. Lingard seemed to have a calf problem and was substituted on the stroke of half-time. Martial appeared to suffer a groin injury and was taken off at the break.