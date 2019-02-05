Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum doubtful for Bournemouth game

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and fellow midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum are injury doubts for this weekend’s game against Bournemouth.

Both players missed last night’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium. Henderson has a slight muscular issue, while Wijnaldum has a knee problem.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both players had been due to face the Hammers and only withdrew after the final training session before the match.

And he is now unsure whether he will have either players available to face the Cherries at Anfield on Saturday.

Klopp said he did not know how long it would take the pair to shake off their respective injuries.

He told Liverpool’s official website: “Gini and Hendo, both would’ve played and then they cannot play. That’s not too cool, I don’t know how long it will take.

“That’s the situation, that was always clear. It’s a long season and you have to deal with the situation.”

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is due back in training this week and might be available for the Bournemouth match. With Joe Gomez having undergone surgery on his leg fracture, vice-captain James Milner was used as a makeshift right-back against West Ham.