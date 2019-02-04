Juan Mata looks ahead to Man Utd’s season-defining fixtures

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has been looking ahead to a season-defining month-and-a-half.

The next six weeks will have a huge bearing on United’s season, their prospects for next term and the likelihood of caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting the job on a permanent basis.

After starting the month with a 0-1 win at Leicester City yesterday, the Red Devils face Fulham this weekend, then Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 first leg, Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round, and Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Southampton in the Premier League. They then play the second leg against PSG, gollowed by league games against Arsenal and Manchester City.

Mata has been unable to escape the realisation that it’s a make or break few weeks for the season.

Writing in his weekly blog column, the Spain international said: “I’m writing today after taking a look at the calendar. I’m not one to think about the long term, but the weeks that lie ahead will be exciting, as well as difficult.

“We have started the month well with a win against Leicester. The team keeps showing that they can dig deep and compete. We saw it on Tuesday when we took a point after going 2-0 behind, as well as at the weekend when our opponent was looking for an equaliser. It wasn’t the most eye-catching of games, but we continue on our good run of form which has allowed us to climb up the table and we want more.

“We want to keep winning to get into the top four. We know that it will be difficult, because our opponents are also playing at a top level, but we will give everything until the very end to get there.”

United have gone 10 games unbeaten since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as boss in December.