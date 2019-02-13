Jurgen Klopp and Sadio Mane: foot-tennis dream team
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has teamed up with forward Sadio Mane to form a formidable foot-tennis partnership.
With training proper out of the way on the first day of the Reds’ mid-season training camp in Marbella yesterday, the squad and staff moved on to a game of foot-tennis.
Klopp and Mane took on Roberto Firmino and assistant coach Pepijn Linders in a match that attracted a sizeable crowd.
On the evidence of the video footage below, Klopp and Mane have got the beating of their opponents.
Day one tactical drills ✅
Time for a post-training competitive game of foot-tennis…
…Firmino and Lijnders VS Klopp and Mane! 🎾💪 pic.twitter.com/jTxdCr8E5t
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2019