Jurgen Klopp waiting for Dejan Lovren to prove hit fitness to face Bayern Munich

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule centre-back Dejan Lovren out of tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich.

The Croatia international, aged 29, is struggling with a hamstring injury, but Klopp is giving him every last minute to prove he is fit enough to play at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

Klopp acknowledged that he would like to have a clear idea of who is available the day before a game. But Lovren is still being assessed regularly to see if he can play against the Bundesliga side.

And there is a similar situation ongoing with midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who is cutting it fine to shake off his abdominal injury.

But Georginio Wijnaldum has been training after recovering from illness.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website today, Klopp said: “I don’t know 100 per cent. It’s Monday and we play on Tuesday so most of that should be clear.

“Gini trained and looked really well. Shaq did a lot, so it will be close, we have to see.

“Dejan, I actually have to wait minute by minute if there is a chance or not.

“But that’s pretty much all, I would say.”

With kick-off now less than 36 hours away and Lovren’s situation still not clear, it seems increasingly likely that he will not recover in time to play.

If he does miss out, Fabinho is likely to partner Joel Matip at the heart of Klopp’s defence.