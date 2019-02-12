Juventus explain why they’re signing Aaron Ramsey

Juventus have given an indication as to their motives for signing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Italian champions announced yesterday evening that the 28-year-old Wales international has signed a pre-contract agreement with them on a free transfer on July 1.

So, other than the lack of a transfer fee, why did Juve move to sign Ramsey?

His work-rate appears to be a major factor. The very first paragraph of Juve’s announcemouth boasts that they have secured “innesto di altissimo livello” or top-level grafting for next season.

But the Serie A giants go on to praise Ramsey’s quality and his record of goals and assists.

They observed: “Ramsey is a quality player, who knows how to see the game in 360 degrees and is able to distribute important passes in all areas of the pitch, but is also prolific in terms of goals. In fact, In the last 10 seasons of the Premier League, he scored 38 goals.”

Juve added: “Aaron has made at least one goal and served at least one assist in each of the last eight years in the English league: only five other players have achieved that in the period (Agüero, Long, Mata, Welbeck and David Silva).”

Ramsey is reportedly set to earn a massive £400,000-a-week when he joins Juventus at the end of the season. The announcement also reveals that the Bianconeri will incur fees of €3.7m to finalise the deal. With no payment due to the Gunners, that is presumably a signing-on fee payable to Ramsey and his agent.