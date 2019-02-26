Kepa fined by Chelsea after refusing to be substituted vs Man City

Chelsea have fined goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for refusing to be substituted during the closing stages of extra-time in last Sunday’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

The 24-year-old Spaniard has been docked one week’s wages by the Blues after he declined to leave the pitch when substitute keeper Willy Caballero was waiting to replace him.

Both Kepa and coach Maurizio Sarri claimed after the game that it had been a misunderstanding and that Sarri mistakenly believed his goalkeeper was unable to continue playing due to cramp.

Kepa has issued a statement on social media to explain his version of events, but has now released a further statement via the club in which he apologises for his behaviour.

He said: “Although there was a misunderstanding, on reflection, I made a big mistake with how I handled the situation. I wanted to take the time today to apologise fully and in person to the coach, to Willy, my team-mates and to the club. I have done this and now I want to offer the same apology to the fans.

“I will learn from this episode and will accept any punishment or discipline the club decides is appropriate.”

Kepa, the club’s record £71m signing from Athletic Bilbao, had gone down twice in the last 10 minutes for treatment. It appears he was wasting time, while Sarri thought his player was in pain.

The Italian coach confirmed that the Spain international had apologised and alluded to the decision to fine him being taken at board level.

He said: “Kepa and I have spoken about the incident. It was a good conversation. There was a misunderstanding yesterday but he realises he made a big mistake in the way he reacted. He has apologised to me, his team-mates and the club.

“It is up to the club if they want to discipline him according to the club rules, but for me this matter is now closed.”

Kepa’s fine has been donated to the Chelsea Foundation.