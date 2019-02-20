Kepa and Pedro doubtful for Chelsea vs Malmo

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has given a team news update ahead of tomorrow evening’s Europa League last-32 second leg against Malmo.

The Blues could be without first-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who Sarri revealed is struggling with a hamstring injury. If the former Athletic Bilbao man is not fit enough to play, Willy Caballero is likely to take his spot between the sticks.

Sarri could face a difficult decision between saving Kepa for this weekend’s Carabao Cup final encounter with Manchester City or risking him in the Europa League, which currently looks like the Blues’ most likely route into next season’s Champions League. The Blues have a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Sweden going into this game, which means Malmo will need to score two without conceding to go through.

Chelsea also have illness concerns over winger Pedro Rodriguez, who is suffering with a stomach ache, and full-back Davide Zappacosta, who has a fever.