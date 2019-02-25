Kepa’s statement explaining why he refused to be substituted vs Man City

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has posted on social media to explain why he refused to be substituted during yesterday’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

Blues coach Maurizio Sarri attempted to replace Kepa with substitute keeper Willy Caballero during the closing stages of extra time at Wembley.

The Spain international refused to leave the pitch and the substitution was ultimately scrapped. Explaining the situation on Twitter, Kepa backed up Sarri’s version of event that it was all a misunderstanding.

He wrote: “It was misunderstood. In no moment was it my intention to disobey or anything like that with the boss,” said the 24-year-old Spaniard.

“It was two or three minutes of confusion until the medics got to the bench and they explained everything well.

“He thought I couldn’t continue, and – fundamentally – I was trying to say that physically I was fine.”