Kolo Toure: Former Arsenal and Liverpool defender back in the Premier League

Leicester City fans got an added bonus when Brendan Rodgers was confirmed as their new manager yesterday evening: they now have legitimate cause to sing the Kolo Toure chant at all matches.

The press release that announced Rodgers’ appointment also confirmed that former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender Toure would be joining him at the King Power Stadium.

Assistant manager Chris Davies and first team fitness coach Glen Driscoll having also made the switch from Glasgow to the East Midlands.

Ex-Ivory Coast international Toure was on Rodgers’ backroom staff at Celtic and moves to Leicester to become the Foxes’ first-team coach.

The 37-year-old finished he playing career at Celtic Park under Rodgers, then joined his coaching staff after hanging up his boots in 2017. He helped coach the Bhoys to a league, cup and league cup treble last season.

Expect scenes like this outside the King Power Stadium very soon.