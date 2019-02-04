Liverpool defender Joe Gomez needs surgery

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is to undergo surgery on his fractured leg.

The England international has been sidelined since the start of December and is now facing a longer spell out of action.

Gomez, aged 21, has been undergoing rehab since picking up the injury. But the Reds’ medical staff has now reassessed the problem and decided that further surgery is required.

The additional surgery will enable the former Charlton Athletic youngster to benefit a more complete recovery, a Liverpool statement read.

The Reds have not put a timescale on when the right-back might return to action, but they do expect him to be available to play again this season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool’s website: “It’s a blow for the boy and for us – because prior to the injury he was in such fantastic shape.

“But he is too valuable to take any risk with, both for our present and future, so we get this procedure done and he comes back when he’s ready.

“His attitude during this rehab has been outstanding but it just hasn’t healed as we’d have liked so we will make this intervention and then he will come back.”

Gomez sustained the injury in a challenge by Burnley’s Ben Mee at Turf Moor on December 5.

He will now miss both legs of the Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich and some crucial Premier League games, including clashes with Manchester United and Everton.